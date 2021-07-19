Belarus is said to be holding over 560 political prisoners, according to a human rights group.

Over 560 political prisoners are being jailed in Belarus, according to a human rights group, as part of the country’s ongoing crackdown on activists and media outlets critical of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

According to the Viasna human rights center, the country currently has 562 political prisoners, including 11 persons who were convicted on Monday. According to Viasna, Belarusian officials raided civil society activists and human rights defenders in western Belarus on Monday.

The raids were part of a larger crackdown that began in response to Lukashenko’s sixth term, when police beat thousands of protesters and imprisoned more than 35,000 people.

Opposition personalities have been detained as political prisoners or expelled from Belarus, and independent media outlets have been raided and their journalists detained by authorities. During a raid of the offices of an independent publication on Monday, three journalists were arrested.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The Regionalnaya Gazeta (Regional Newspaper) editor Alyaksandr Mantsevich, as well as journalists Zoya Khrutskaya and Nasta Utkina, were held, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, or BAJ.

They were apprehended after a search of the newspaper’s office in Maladzyechna, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Minsk, Belarus.

According to BAJ, 64 searches have been carried out in the last ten days. A total of 32 journalists are detained, either awaiting trial or serving their sentences.

“With a conveyor belt of searches and arrests, the authorities have transformed life in Belarus into hell for independent journalists,” BAJ head Andrei Bastunets stated. “It appears that the government have made the decision to depart the nation without journalists.”

Authorities also blocked the bank accounts of the Belarusian PEN Center, a writers’ organization led by Svetlana Alexievich, the 2015 Nobel Laureate in Literature. Alexievich, a member of the opposition Coordination Council, departed Belarus last year after the official investigative agency summoned him for questioning.

Via Monday, a Minsk court sentenced 11 people to prison terms ranging from five to nine years for coordinating “radical actions” and plotting arson on a messaging app.

Yevgeny Propolsky, 26, was one of them, and he was punished. This is a condensed version of the information.