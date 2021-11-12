Belarus is being chastised by Western countries for its ‘destabilizing’ migrant crisis.

After an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council on the current impasse between Minsk and the EU on Thursday, European countries and the US chastised Belarus for a crisis that has imprisoned hundreds of migrants on its border with Poland.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has encouraged the European Union to begin negotiations with diplomatically isolated Belarus over the 2,000 refugees, mostly Kurds from the Middle East, who are living in a tent camp on the Belarus-Poland border in near-freezing weather.

Poland is refusing to let the migrants cross the border, accusing Minsk of luring them to Belarus in order to send them across the border as retaliation for sanctions.

Following an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council on the incident, US and European delegations denounced “the deliberate instrumentalization of human people whose lives and wellbeing have been put in jeopardy by Belarus for political goals.”

They claimed in a joint statement that Minsk’s goal is to “destabilize neighboring nations and the European Union’s external border while deflecting attention away from its own rising human rights crimes.”

The statement made no mention of Belarus’ partner Russia, which has previously denied western accusations that it was coordinating with Minsk to move migrants across the EU’s eastern border into Poland before the conference.

Putin “talked in favor of restarting communication between EU states and Belarus in order to settle this matter” in his second phone chat with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in as many days, according to the Kremlin.

The EU has so far declined to meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who warned on Thursday that any fresh sanctions might result in Minsk cutting off natural gas transit to Europe.

After a harsh assault on the opposition following a disputed presidential election last year, the EU cut ties with Lukashenko and levied sanctions.

Because of the migrant crisis, the EU is set to decide next week to slap further sanctions on Belarus for human trafficking.

Lukashenko warned on Thursday that if the EU implements more measures, Minsk “must respond,” increasing the prospect of shutting down a pipeline that transports Russian natural gas via Belarus to Poland and farther into Europe.

He said, “We’re heating Europe, and they’re threatening us.” “And what if we stop supplying natural gas?” Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarussian opposition leader, said Lukashenko was bluffing about cutting off gas and encouraged the EU to hold firm.

"It would be more detrimental to him, to Belarus."