Belarus imprisons pro-democracy activist Kolesnikova for 11 years.

On Monday, a Belarusian court sentenced Maria Kolesnikova, one of the country’s most prominent opposition figures, to 11 years in prison for leading extraordinary rallies against President Alexander Lukashenko last year.

According to the press agency of onetime presidential candidate Viktor Babaryko, whose campaign was coordinated by Kolesnikova, Kolesnikova’s lawyer Maxim Znak was also sentenced to ten years in prison.

She is the sole prominent leader of last year’s enormous protests who is still in Belarus, and she has been held in detention for a year after ripping up her passport to avoid deportation.

Since the protests began after he claimed victory in a dubious election, Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has been cracking down on opponents.

In a video released by Russian media from inside the court, Kolesnikova, who was tied inside a defendant’s cage, created a heart-shaped gesture with her hands, as she does frequently during protest demonstrations.

She was wearing her usual dark red lipstick and smiled.

Before the punishment was given out, Znak, who was standing next to her, stated on the video, “Dear spectators, we are glad to see you.”

Kolesnikova, a 39-year-old former member of Belarus’ philharmonic orchestra, has become a symbol of the country’s protest movement.

Last September, KGB officers put a sack over her head, pushed her into a minibus, and took her to the Ukrainian border, where she was captured.

She is said to have fought the attempt to deport her by jumping out of the automobile.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, both of whom departed the country, were part of a female trio of protest leaders, including Kolesnikova.

After the sentencing, Tikhanovskaya, who ran for president in lieu of her imprisoned husband and claimed to have won, dubbed the duo “heroes.”

“The regime wants us to see them crushed and exhausted,” says the narrator. But look at them: they’re dancing and smiling,” added Tikhanovskaya, who is currently stationed in Lithuania.

The three women’s combined efforts sparked a surge of female-led protests.

Kolesnikova and Znak, both 40, had previously worked for Babaryko, one of Lukashenko’s most vehement opponents, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in July on fraud charges.

Western countries have slapped sanctions on Lukashenko’s dictatorship in response to his administration’s treatment of opposition activists both at home and abroad.

When a passenger airliner was forced to land in Minsk and a dissident on board was arrested in May, Lukashenko faced international condemnation.

In August, Belarus was thrust back into the worldwide spotlight after an athlete stated that her squad had tried.