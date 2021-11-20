Belarus has allegedly changed tactics in the migrant crisis, according to Poland.

Belarus has shifted tactics in its border problem, according to Poland, by pushing smaller groups of migrants to multiple places along the European Union’s eastern border.

Despite evidence that the crisis is improving, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak expects the border standoff to last for a long time.

New attempted crossings were recorded by Polish border guards by numerous groups, most of which consisted of dozens of migrants, even if one group of 200 people hurled rocks and used tear gas.

“We must prepare for the possibility that this situation will last for months. That, without a doubt, would be the case “Blaszczak said RMF FM, a commercial radio station.

“Migrants and Belarusian services have recently adopted a novel approach… In numerous instances, smaller groups of people are attempting to cross the border “he stated

“There is no doubt that these attacks are directed by Belarusian services,” he added.

Belarus is accused by the West of causing the situation by bringing in would-be migrants, especially from the Middle East, and transporting them to the border with promises of a quick entry into the EU.

Belarus has refuted the claim, instead blaming the EU for refusing to accept the migrants.

On Friday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told the BBC that it was “very possible” that his military assisted people in crossing into the EU, but he denied organizing the operation.

“We’re Slavs, after all. We have feelings. Our forces are aware that the migrants are on their way to Germany… Perhaps someone aided them “he stated

“However, I didn’t invite them.”

Several hundred migrants were deported to Iraq this week, while 2,000 more abandoned a temporary border encampment for a nearby warehouse, indicating that the crisis was easing.

According to Poland’s border guards, there were 195 attempted unlawful crossings on Friday.

“A total of 82 foreigners have been asked to leave Poland. Two Ukrainian citizens and one German citizen have been arrested on charges of aiding and abetting terrorism “Saturday, the guards sent out a tweet.

Multiple attempts to breach the border patrolled by the unit in the eastern settlement of Dubicze Cerkiewne were made, they said.

The guards tweeted, “The largest group consisted of roughly 200 foreigners, the others each counted several dozen persons.”

“The foreigners were violent, throwing rocks, firecrackers, and tear gas.”

Migrants have left everything behind in their home countries, paying thousands of euros on tourist visas in Belarus in order to enter the European Union.

