Belarus Committed a ‘Premeditated Breach’ of International Rules by Diverting Flight: Ryanair CEO

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said there was a “premeditated breach” of global aviation rules and regulations when a plane carrying an opposition Belarusian journalist was diverted into Minsk in May.

O’Leary spoke to a British Parliament committee Tuesday about the altered flight, which was supposed to trek from Greece to Lithuania before Minsk air traffic control contacted the plane with claims that “a bomb on board would be detonated” once they entered Lithuanian airspace. Raman Pratasevich, the journalist, was arrested once the plane landed in Belarus.

The plane’s captain asked to speak with Ryanair’s control center several times, according to O’Leary, but Minsk air traffic control claimed they weren’t answering calls. He also said the pilot was put under “considerable pressure” to land in Minsk rather than an alternative country, like Poland.

“He wasn’t instructed to do so, but he wasn’t left with any great alternatives,” he told members of the Parliament committee.

According to O’Leary, once the plane landed, several “unidentified people” entered the plane with video cameras.

The Ryanair executive said they “repeatedly attempted to get the crew to confirm on video that they had voluntarily diverted to Minsk.” The crew refused to provide such confirmation, he said.

Western countries have called the forced diversion a brazen “hijacking” by Belarus. Outraged European Union officials promptly imposed sanctions on Belarus, including a ban on Belarusian planes accessing EU airspace and airports and a directive for European airlines to avoid Belarus. Authorities in the United Kingdom adopted similar steps.

O’Leary stated that such flight prohibitions should not be kept in place indefinitely.

He stated, “We cannot have a situation where airlines, air travel, our customers, and our citizens are at risk of being hijacked and redirected under false pretenses.” “But equally, far more U.K. citizens will be disrupted as a result of long-haul flights between the U.K. and Asia, for example, now having to fly around Belarus or avoiding Belarusian airspace.”