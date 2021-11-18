Belarus claims that 7,000 migrants have arrived in the country.

Belarus announced on Thursday that there were roughly 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with 2,000 of them tented near the EU’s Poland border.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have gathered at the border in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko’s rule following the crushing of rallies last year, according to the West.

“The European Union is constructing a humanitarian corridor for the camp’s 2,000 refugees. We are taking on the obligation of returning the 5,000 others to their homes, as much as possible and if they wish “Natalya Eismont, a spokesperson for Lukashenko, stated.

She stated that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with the EU on establishing a humanitarian corridor into Germany.

Germany remained silent for the time being.

Lukashenko has denied charges that he orchestrated the situation and has chastised the EU for refusing to accept the migrants.

In his first phone chat with a Western leader since last year, he spoke with Merkel twice this week.

His administration announced on Wednesday that direct discussions between Belarus and the EU will take place soon, as agreed in his chats with Merkel.

Direct negotiations, on the other hand, have not been confirmed by Germany.