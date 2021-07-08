Belarus blocks the website of the country’s oldest news organization and detains two of its editors.

In a massive crackdown on independent media, Belarusian authorities banned the website of the country’s oldest news outlet and jailed two of its editors on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the Belarusian Information Ministry has shut Nasha Niva’s website after the Prosecutor General’s Office accused the outlet of publishing illegal information.

According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, authorities searched Nasha Niva’s workplace, arrested its head editor, Yahor Martsinovich, and editor Andrey Skurko, and searched their homes.

In a telephone interview from Minsk, Nasha Niva journalist Artsem Harbatsevich said, “It’s a crackdown on the editorial office in the worst Soviet-era fashion.”

Harbatsevich compared the episode to the May attacks on Tut.by, another independent news organization. Authorities also shut down the organization’s website and detained some of its journalists.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The oldest and most authoritative Belarusian media outlet is Nasha Niva, which was created in 1906. It has a large online audience of over 100,000 people.

Nasha Niva and Tut.by both covered months of anti-authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko rallies, which were sparked by his reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 poll that was widely perceived as fraudulent.

Authorities retaliated against protesters with a huge crackdown that resulted in over 35,000 arrests and thousands of police beatings. Leading members of the opposition have been imprisoned or forced to flee the country.

Belarus has been sanctioned by the European Union and the United States in response to the crackdown. After Belarus diverted a passenger plane on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist, they have implemented additional, tighter restrictions.

Tut.by’s website has been shut since May, and 12 of its journalists remain imprisoned pending trial.

According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, 27 Belarusian journalists are currently in detention, either serving their sentences or awaiting trial.

“In Belarus, the crackdown on independent media continues,” said Andrei Bastunets, the association’s president. “The authorities have concluded that they may deny information to millions of citizens. Journalists and independent information are seen as the principal opponents of the authorities.”