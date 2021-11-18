Belarus accuses Poland of detaining 100 migrants at the border.

The Polish army announced on Thursday that it had apprehended a group of about 100 migrants who had crossed the Belarusian border during the night, accusing Belarusian forces of being behind the operation.

The event occurred as Belarus, which has stated that it wants to alleviate the problem, was preparing a first repatriation flight for migrants to Iraq, with 200 to 300 individuals on board.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have camped out or are staying along the Poland-Belarus border in deplorable conditions in an attempt to enter the European Union.

Belarus is accused by the EU of orchestrating the crisis in retribution for sanctions imposed on the ex-Soviet republic. Minsk and its primary partner, Russia, have denied the allegations and chastised the EU for refusing to accept migrants attempting to enter the border.

Belarusian forces had first carried out reconnaissance and “very likely” damaged the barbed wire barrier along the border, according to the Polish defense ministry.

“The Belarusians then ordered the migrants to throw stones at Polish soldiers in order to divert their attention away from them.” “The attempted border crossing took occurred several hundred meters distant,” the report stated.

“A group of roughly 100 migrants was caught,” the statement said, adding that the incident occurred near Dubicze Cerkiewne.

It stated that “Belarusian special troops led yesterday’s attack.”

Polish soldiers looked to be around a huge number of migrants crouching down in a wooded location at night, adjacent to some barbed wire, according to video footage supplied by the defense ministry.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades, has spoken twice in recent days with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the problem.

The Belarus leader and Merkel “agreed that the matter as a whole will be taken up to the level of Belarus and the EU,” according to Lukashenko’s press agency.

“Relevant officials from both sides, to be determined,” it continued, “will immediately begin conversations to fix the existing concerns.”

Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Merkel “underlined the need of providing humanitarian relief and return possibilities for the affected people.”

There are “technical conversations,” according to an EU spokeswoman, and Minsk has been pushed to allow humanitarian access to the border area.

Since the crisis began in the summer, at least 11 migrants have perished, according to aid organizations.

They have asked for a de-escalation of the situation as well as a humanitarian response.

Between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants are estimated to be present in Poland.