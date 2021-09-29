Beijing warns of “shaky relations” in EU-China talks over Taiwan.

The top diplomats of China and the European Union met virtually on Tuesday for the first time in over a year, in a dialogue preceding carefully crafted readouts that avoided sensitive language about the bloc’s evolving view of Beijing and its decision to deepen relations with Taiwan.

A Chinese statement on the talks between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the European official called China an “important strategic partner,” whose relationship with the bloc was “mature, multifaceted and non-confrontation,” words that were missing from the readout produced by the European External Action Serviceâ€”the EU’s diplomatic arm.

Similarly, China’s Foreign Ministry omitted the EU’s description of Taiwan as a “like-minded and important economic partner.” The EU said it intended to develop cooperation with the self-ruled island under its “one China” policy and “without any recognition of statehood.”

Beijing’s version said Borrell promised “not to conduct official exchanges with the Taiwan region.”

The EU’s desire in strengthening ties with Taiwan has been welcomed by Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry.

Tuesday’s dialogue happened amid an ongoing diplomatic spat between China and Lithuania, which allowed the opening of a representative office in Vilnius under the name “Taiwan” instead of the more ambiguous “Taipei” used for the island’s other missions in Europe. The EU has backed the right of its member states to do so.

The Chinese government regards Taiwan as one of its provinces despite having never governed it. The issue, according to Wang, laid the “political foundations” for China’s relations with the EU and its member states.

“A weak foundation makes for shaky relations,” Wang added, according to the ministry’s notes.

The traditionally trade-focused EU is undergoing a cautious realignment of its China policy as major western powers, chief among them the United States, have struggled to maintain past levels of engagement with what they perceive as an increasingly assertive leadership in Beijing, helmed by Xi Jinping.

The EU’s decision to join coordinated sanctions in March against Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other minority ethnic groups in Xinjiang led to dramatic countermeasures by China, which resulted in European lawmakers suspending an investment deal.

The issue of human rights was brought up in this week’s discussion, both statements noted. Borrell said that. This is a brief summary.