Beijing Tightens Entry Rules For Covid-19 Ahead Of The Olympics.

As Beijing tightens the drawbridge against the coronavirus ahead of the Winter Olympics, tough new Covid-19 restrictions go into effect on Wednesday for visitors to the Chinese capital, necessitating negative testing and drastically reducing domestic flights.

China is ready for a challenge to its zero-Covid plan when thousands of international athletes converge on Beijing following months of stringent border restrictions with fewer than 100 days until the games in February.

All visitors to the capital must now produce proof of a negative Covid test within the last 48 hours, and flights from high-risk areas within China will be canceled or limited to one per day at reduced capacity.

“Beijing, the capital, is well-connected regionally and internationally… The virus must not be brought into Beijing and must not spread there “Xu Hejian, the city’s spokeswoman, said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The city’s more than 30,000 workers who work with cold-chain imports will be subjected to Covid tests every three days as part of the new limitations.

Cold-chain products were related to previous epidemics among Beijing market workers and dock workers in eastern China’s Qingdao, according to China.

China continues to have much fewer cases than most other countries, with only eight domestic illnesses reported on Wednesday.

However, with international attention focused on Beijing in the run-up to the winter games, authorities are taking no chances.

No spectators from outside China will be allowed to attend the Olympics, which will be hosted in a “closed-loop” bubble from February 4 to 20.

And the anticipated 2,900 athletes must be properly inoculated upon arrival or face a 21-day quarantine. They will be examined on a daily basis as well.

Since last March, China has enforced extraordinarily harsh border controls, separating families and preventing many people from returning to work.

Although the requirements have been marginally relaxed this year, anyone entering the nation must still endure weeks of hotel quarantine, surveillance, and testing.