Beijing is sending a massive research ship to the disputed waters in the South China Sea.

Beijing will send its largest and most modern research ship to the resource-rich South China Sea, where it has been involved in a maritime power struggle with its neighbors.

The vessel, which was handed over to researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, will sail to the Paracel Islands in October to study “the steam of the South China Sea’s western boundaries as well as its neighboring waters… that could provide scientific support for disaster prevention,” according to the South China Morning Post, citing Yangcheng Evening News.

Last month, the Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard handed over the research ship to the university at a ceremony in Shanghai.

The vessel, termed “a gigantic mobile lab on the water,” is 114.3 meters long and 19.4 meters broad, according to the newspaper. It is 6,880 tons in weight (7,580 tons). Researchers can gather samples at sea and analyze them on board before transporting the results to land using the ship’s container-style transportable laboratory.

It also features a helicopter deck where personnel and equipment can be transferred “Drones will be able to extend the range of scientific observation in the air, on the sea surface, and on the seafloor, according to the report.

The study will focus on the oceanic atmosphere, the seabed, marine life, and archaeology, according to Professor Yu Weidong of the university’s faculty of atmospheric sciences.

China has been investing extensively in maritime research for over a decade. Beijing recently announced the construction of a 10,100-tonne research vessel that will be the country’s “most powerful integrated maritime scientific research vessel.”

Despite Beijing’s claims that the research is for the public good, other countries in the region with whom China has a dispute do not believe it. The frequent straying of Chinese “research ships” into other countries’ exclusive economic zones has caused regional tensions. Many of these vessels were suspected of being involved in illegal activity, according to reports.

Meanwhile, China has been “harassing” Malaysia’s energy development activities in an attempt to gain a monopoly over the massive hydrocarbon riches of the South China Sea.

China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels have been challenging new Malaysian oil and gas development off the coast of Sarawak, according to a study by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative of the United States. According to the source, Chinese airplanes recently violated Malaysian airspace, which coincided with the Coast Guard harassing Malayan exploration efforts.

“The CCG has done so at least three times since last spring, according to Washington Newsday’s Brief News.