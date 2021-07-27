Beijing Holds Naval Drill To Greet Britain’s “Worthless” Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea

In an apparent protest to the United Kingdom’s carrier strike force cruising in the disputed waters, China conducted a three-day naval drill in the South China Sea on Tuesday, adding military strength to a war of words that evoked the terrible past of colonialism.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) will conduct a maneuver between Shangchuan Island in Guangdong and the South China Sea beginning Tuesday evening and lasting until July 29, according to Taiwan News, citing a Chinese official website.

The practice takes place in conjunction with the entry of the Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group into the South China Sea, which has enraged Beijing.

Despite the fact that the UK has stated that it is not seeking confrontation and that the carrier group is simply seeking to “exercise its right to freedom of navigation,” Beijing is not amused, given the two countries’ tense relationship.

China retaliated on Tuesday against a speech by British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that questioned China’s territorial claims. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain called Wallace’s remarks “extremely irresponsible,” and urged the United Kingdom to abandon “gunboat diplomacy,” a reference to colonial-era aggressions.

Britain was referred to as a “former influential colonial power that utilized its military strength to subdue Asian countries,” according to the spokesman.

“In the twenty-first century, gunboat diplomacy is no longer effective. As a non-regional country, Britain should be cautious about stretching its arms too far,” the spokesperson said.

The Chinese state-run Global Times launched a stinging attack on the United Kingdom, claiming that it “still lives in colonial days.”

“It wants to antagonize China, engage in so-called freedom of navigation in the same way the US does, and demonstrate its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region,” according to the article.

The Carrier Strike Group was dubbed “worthless” by Global Times, which also stated that “the United Kingdom aspires to use its navy to restore its old goal of an empire, but its overall strength cannot support such global ambitions.”

Both countries have had a complicated and protracted connection that dates back to colonial times. Despite the fact that Britain did not invade China as it did India, it retained control of Hong Kong. From the Opium War in the 1840s through the annexation of Hong Kong, its interference in China was never welcomed. China has not forgiven Britain for the Battle of Peking in the early 1900s, which saw British Indian troops invade China, leaving a humiliating legacy. As the majority of the force members were Indian, this indicates China’s hatred toward India. Brief News from Washington Newsday.