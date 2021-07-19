Beginning in August, vaccinated Americans will be allowed into Canada, a month ahead of other countries.

The 14-day quarantine period will be eased for properly vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents wishing to enter Canada nearly 18 months after the coronavirus outbreak forced Canada to close its borders.

According to Canadian officials, other international passengers will be able to enter Canada starting Sept. 7 “provided Canada’s COVID-19 epidemiology remains favorable.”

Children under the age of 12 will be spared from quarantining if they are accompanied by properly vaccinated family members and wear a mask in public areas and avoid indoor group situations.

Since March 2020, Canada has been gradually easing its prohibitions on non-essential travel.

After the federal government began recognizing proof of vaccination on July 5, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents have been able to avoid the two-week quarantine since earlier this month.

Prior to arrival, all travelers must submit a negative COVID-19 test result and evidence of immunization, however post-travel results will no longer be required.

Officials from the Canada Border Services Agency will continue to subject random travelers to required molecular tests upon arrival, so travelers should have a quarantine plan in place in case officials discover they do not satisfy the requirements.

Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa, Edmonton, and Winnipeg airports will be added to the list of places where international planes are authorized to land as of Aug. 9. Foreign travelers have only been able to fly into four airports in Canada: Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary.

The decision to open the border to Americans comes after months of criticism from US legislators on both sides of the aisle, who claimed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s delayed approach to eliminating barriers has shattered families and harmed the tourism industry.

Trudeau had stated that the border would stay closed until at least 75% of Canada’s population had taken at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Currently, 70% of Canadians have had their first vaccination, with around half of the population fully vaccinated.

