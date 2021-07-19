Beginning August 9, Canada will allow fully vaccinated US citizens to cross the border.

On Monday, Canada announced that fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be able to travel the shared border beginning Aug. 9.

Travel to Canada for non-essential purposes has been prohibited since March 2020, after the country determined that it required to restrict its border to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

This long-awaited lifting of pandemic restrictions will take effect on Sept. 7, “provided that Canada’s Covid-19 epidemiology continues favorable,” according to officials.

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents must submit a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of flight departure or arrival day to be eligible for entrance. They must also upload confirmation of having had a full series of an authorized coronavirus vaccine at least 14 days prior to travel.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Johnson & Johnson are all currently authorized vaccines.

In a statement, Minister of Health Patty Hajdu stated, “With increased vaccination rates and fewer cases in Canada, we can begin to safely reduce border safeguards.”

The US has not announced if it will allow non-essential travel by Canadians across the land border. Almost 69 percent of Canadians have gotten at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, with 44 percent having received all three doses. The figures in the United States are 56 percent and 48 percent, respectively.