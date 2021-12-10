Before US inflation, European stocks and the dollar were flat.

As traders awaited vital US inflation statistics for fresh indications on the global economic outlook, European markets and the currency remained stable on Friday.

As traders examined developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus strain, Asian equity markets finished lower following overnight losses on Wall Street and a good start to the week for global stocks.

“Today’s US inflation report is the major event of the week,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at SwissQuote.

“It’ll have an impact on the Fed’s projections for the next few months.”

After a number of other central banks tightened borrowing prices to combat surging inflation, markets are waiting to see when the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in the United States.

“Today’s inflation report in the United States is without a doubt the big event,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

“It touched a 30-year high in October, and those statistics are expected to rise even higher.”

Official data released in Europe on Friday revealed that Britain’s economic recovery stalled in October, even before the arrival of the Omicron variety, which prompted the UK government to reintroduce restrictions.

In October, the UK’s gross domestic product climbed by 0.1 percent, compared to 0.6 percent the previous month.

According to analysts, the slowing economy makes it less likely that the Bank of England would raise its main interest rate next week.

“While a rate hike cannot be totally ruled out,” Susannah Streeter, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said, “most bets are off that the ECB would raise rates so soon, given this latest dismal reading and the fact that the Omicron variant is still an unknown quantity.”

“Because the inflation kettle is expected to be whistling loudly by then, a rate hike in February is more likely. That is, unless limitations are drastically increased, putting the economy in an even more precarious recovery position.” As Omicron instances rise, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will strengthen virus restrictions in England beginning Monday, including advice to work from home and mandatory Covid passports.

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent to 7,317.83 points in London.

FLAT at 15,642.41 on the Frankfurt DAX

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.1 percent at 7,001.91.

STOXX EURO 50: FLAT at 4,206.89

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 1% at 28,437.77. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 1.07 percent at 23,995.72. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,666.35 is down 0.18 percent (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is FLAT at 35,754.69 points (close)

Euro/dollar: $1.1268 (up from $1.1135). Pound/dollar: The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.