Before the WHO issued an alert about the variant, a South African student tested positive for Omicron in Malaysia.

On Friday, Malaysian officials announced that a student from South Africa had tested positive for the novel Omicron type in November, before the World Health Organization had issued a worldwide notice.

According to the Associated Press, a 19-year-old woman visited her family in South Africa. According to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, she went from South Korea to Malaysia on November 19, where she tested positive for COVID the next day.

When the student was already in Malaysia, Khairy added, South Africa had not yet reported its first Omicron infection to the WHO.

According to the WHO, the variation is alarming due to its many mutations and ease of transmission. They said on Monday that the new variation poses a “very high” global danger, but there’s still a lot of unknowns, such as how sick it gets people and whether immunizations are effective against it.

According to the Associated Press, the Omicron variety is spreading over the world, and countries have declared new or re-imposed restrictions as a result of the new variant.

Six cases of the Omicron type were linked to travelers on a flight from Nigeria, according to South Korean officials. The government tightened its borders, imposed stricter quarantine requirements, and prohibited flights from certain African destinations.

According to the Associated Press, countries throughout Europe, South America, North America, and elsewhere have begun to report their first instances of the Omicron variety.

The ministry conducted genomic analyses on 74 positive samples at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport between November 11 and 28 following the identification of the omicron strain, according to Khairy. The student, who was released from a 10-day quarantine on Thursday, tested positive for the omicron strain, according to Khairy.

“What matters is that the person complied entirely with the home quarantine… was fully vaccinated, and was asymptomatic. We’ve done both automated and manual contact tracing, and this case is currently under control “Khairy sent out a tweet.

The student was bussed to her university dormitory in northern Perak state with four other students after receiving her covid test, he added, and placed under quarantine.

The student tested positive for COVID-19 the next day, according to the results. The bus conductor. This is a condensed version of the information.