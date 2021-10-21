Before the historic elections in Libya, a rare conference seeks support.

Libya’s shaky unity government launched an international conference on Thursday to drum up support for the country’s historic December election.

“Your presence is confirmation that we are on the road to peace,” said Abdulhamid Dbeibah, the interim government’s leader, stressing that the vote would be held “on schedule” and that the results would be respected.

Libya and the UN have been working to end the violence that has engulfed the North African country since tyrant Moamer Kadhafi was toppled and murdered in a NATO-backed rebellion in 2011.

Following a ceasefire between eastern and western factions last year, the unity government took office in March with the authority to hold elections in the country.

“Tripoli has made a comeback. It is the capital of all Libyans,” Dbeibah declared during the Libya Stabilization Conference, which drew delegates from more than 30 countries and was the first of its sort in the country in years.

The presidential election is scheduled for December 24, although legislative elections may be postponed due to squabbles between factions in the country’s east and west.

In a closing statement, Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush committed to uphold UN resolutions in order to “create a favourable climate” for the staging of “transparent and inclusive” elections.

The presence of mercenaries and foreign troops in the oil-rich country is one of the most difficult impediments to a permanent peace.

The conference’s main focus was on foreign combatants.

Tripoli’s “rejection of foreign involvement” and “attempts to sow anarchy in Libya” were reiterated by Mangoush.

Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, stressed the importance of the December elections in “completing the transitional phase.”

She urged foreign organizations to deploy “special envoys to watch and ensure the transparency of this operation.”

DiCarlo urged authorities to expedite the repatriation of refugees stuck in Libya and to release migrants in detention as Libya faces several charges of maltreatment of illegal migrants.

After the date was agreed on at UN-led discussions last year, foreign powers have been pressing hard for the elections to be held on time.

The conducting of presidential and legislative elections on December 24 is “within reach,” according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. In both politics and security, he praised “amazing development.”

“Libyan sovereignty aspirations merge with the security interests of the entire region, from the Sahel to Europe to North Africa,” Le Drian added.

“Libyans can do it with our help.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.