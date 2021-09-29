Before the hearing, Britney’s lawyers are pushing for an end to her father’s control.

Britney Spears’ highly publicized effort to dissolve her father’s guardianship could reach a resolution at a court hearing on Wednesday, after weeks of twists and turns – and two big new documentaries.

Britney Spears’ father has had complete control over her life for the past 13 years, thanks to a contentious legal arrangement that the US pop star has called “abusive” and which her attorneys have asked be overturned.

Jamie Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart stated in a filing this week that she “must be suspended on September 29th; followed by the immediate termination of the conservatorship.”

“Every day and every hour that he serves as conservator passes is one in which he causes his daughter grief and pain,” the petition claims.

Jamie Spears allegedly had surveillance devices discreetly planted in Britney’s bedroom to record her talks, according to a New York Times documentary broadcast Friday.

“It reminded me of someone in prison,” a former security agency employee told the creators of “Controlling Britney Spears.”

The claims against Jamie Spears in the New York Times this week were described by Britney’s lawyers as “horrifying and immoral breaches of his adult daughter’s privacy.”

Jamie Spears disputes that she was subjected to illegal spying.

Britney tried twice to hire her own counsel in the early years of the conservatorship, according to another new documentary, Netflix’s “Britney versus Spears,” which was published on Tuesday.

Britney was eventually able to pick her own lawyer, Rosengart, in July, and Jamie Spears himself filed a petition to have Britney’s conservatorship lifted last month.

He remains in position, despite the fact that his daughter “believes she can handle her own life.”

Britney’s lawyers accuse Jamie Spears of attempting to prolong the guardianship for his own financial gain in a petition filed this week.

According to the appeal, his actions are “a ruse aimed to escape the stigma of being suspended and its consequences, including the potential of disgorgement and rejection of outstanding legal expenses.”

The legal term “disgorgement” refers to the restitution of ill-gotten gains.

Britney’s representatives and fans have long accused her father of benefitting from the guardianship, which was established after the shaved-headed singer attacked a paparazzo’s car at a gas station in 2007.

Meanwhile, Jamie Spears has expressed displeasure with Britney’s choice of a new interim conservator to replace him, claiming that certified public accountant John Zabel has the essential competence, according to US media reports.

As a result, Britney's lawyers claim.