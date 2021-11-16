Before the explosion, a ‘heroic’ taxi driver locks the suicide bomber in his car.

Officials have commended a taxi driver who survived an explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool, England, over the weekend after he apparently confined the suicide bomber inside his vehicle, reducing the attack’s damage.

According to The Telegraph and the BBC, David Perry, 45, was dropping off Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Crown Street shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday when the latter detonated an improvised explosive device inside Perry’s taxi.

According to security footage from the scene, Perry was able to exit the truck 10 seconds after the explosion.

Perry’s passenger was carrying a bomb, but it wasn’t clear when or how he found out.

According to The Guardian, the father of two was brought to a hospital and treated for significant but non-life threatening injuries after the explosion left him with a few minor burns and shrapnel in his body. He was released from the hospital on Monday.

According to another report from The Telegraph, Al Swealmeen died at the site. He was said to be a Syrian refugee who converted to Christianity in 2017, however some articles claim he was actually from Iraq.

According to The Independent, police later declared the explosion a “terrorist attack,” although the intentions behind it remain unknown.

The attack took place on Remembrance Sunday, a day when the UK pays tribute to its war dead by holding a two-minute national quiet at 11 a.m. Thousands of people saw the tragedy unfold at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, which was close to the explosion location, according to Yahoo News.

Hours after the blast, police arrested three males, ages 21, 26, and 29, under the Terrorism Act. A fourth male was also detained, but his age was not disclosed by authorities.

Perry was praised by Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson for limiting the bomb’s damage by supposedly shutting his taxi’s doors and detaining Al Swealmeen inside.

“Through his valiant efforts, the cab driver was able to avert what could have been a terrible calamity. We were aware that the taxi driver had stood out; the taxi driver had closed the doors, and we were aware that the taxi driver had stood out “Anderson was reported to have said.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, hailed Perry for his “amazing presence of mind and bravery.”

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said Monday evening that he couldn’t corroborate claims that Perry had closed the doors of the cab before the explosion and that he hadn’t yet received his. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.