Before Powell’s speech, European equities are treading water.

European stock markets were flat on Friday before of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s major speech, with confidence harmed by a fatal Kabul suicide bombing.

In early afternoon eurozone trade, London stocks were flat about midday, while Frankfurt was similarly flat and Paris was slightly lower.

Investors will then absorb Powell’s much-anticipated speech, in which he is expected to explain plans for monetary policy tightening, with some bank officials predicting a move within months.

His speech to the annual Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers and economists will be widely monitored for any indication of plans to reduce bond-buying that has aided the current recovery, though no timeframe has been set.

“Stocks are expected to float for the remainder of the day as investors eye Jackson Hole and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s address today,” CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

According to analysts, the timing of the taper is critical since it could indicate when interest rates would rise.

Following a decline on Wall Street, sentiment was rocked by geopolitical fears following a suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed hundreds of people, including 13 US personnel.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombs, which left devastation outside the airport, where thousands of Afghans anxious to exit their country had gathered.

Under fire for his administration’s handling of the Afghan issue, US President Joe Biden has promised retaliation.

Oil prices, which have been on a tear this week following some heavy selling, experienced even more large gains on Friday as traders bought into the belief that the Delta Covid variant’s spread will merely postpone the economic recovery and demand will continue to rise.

WTI is expected to linger around $68 per barrel until OPEC and other important producers telegraph their intentions, according to analysts.

Next Wednesday, OPEC countries and its producer allies will hold their latest virtual output summit.

“The OPEC+ meeting next week will be one to watch,” said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam, “with prices once again elevated and following recent remarks from the White House that the group should be increasing production faster.”

“While the group will not yield to White House pressure, some members may agree with the US, which may lead to some fascinating discussions.”

FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,126.73 points in London.

FLAT at 15,785.89 on the Frankfurt DAX 30.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.1 percent at 6,660.94.

STOXX EURO 50: FLAT at 4,170.98

Brief News from Washington Newsday in Tokyo.