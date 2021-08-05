Before Parliament, Iran’s next president will take the oath of office.

With Iran’s economy ravaged by US sanctions, a grinding health crisis, and difficult nuclear deal negotiations, new President Ebrahim Raisi takes the oath before parliament on Thursday.

After being inaugurated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the ultraconservative former judiciary chief began his four-year term on Tuesday.

Raisi succeeds moderate Hassan Rouhani, whose two-term administration was highlighted by the 2015 deal between the Islamic republic and six international powers.

Following US President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally remove the US from the deal in 2018 and reimpose crippling sanctions, the country has been in a profound economic and social crisis.

“We believe the people’s economic situation is unfavorable, both because of our opponents’ hatred and because of the country’s flaws and problems,” Raisi said on Tuesday.

He added that his new government will work to eliminate “oppressive” sanctions, but that it would “not tether the nation’s level of living to the will of foreigners.”

The US, Britain, and Israel have all issued warnings to Iran over a deadly tanker strike last week, which Tehran denies involvement for.

With over four million infections and upwards of 92,000 deaths, Iran is also fighting the Middle East’s deadliest epidemic of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raisi, who was elected in June after many heavyweights were prevented from running, is scheduled to be sworn in before parliament at 5:00 p.m. (1230 GMT).

He was also anticipated to reveal his prospective cabinet lineup ahead of the two-week deadline, according to local media.

The Iraqi president and parliament speakers from Niger, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, and Uzbekistan, according to Iranian media, have been invited to the ceremony on Thursday.

According Iranian sources, European Union ambassador and nuclear agreement negotiator Enrique Mora, who met Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Tehran on Wednesday, is among those likely to attend.

Between April and June, six rounds of nuclear discussions between Iran and Western countries were held in Vienna in an attempt to resurrect the agreement. The latest round ended on June 20, and no date has been announced for the next one.

Following the conservatives’ victory in the 2020 legislative election, which was highlighted by the exclusion of hundreds of reformist and moderate candidates, Raisi’s president is expected to solidify power in the hands of conservatives.

On Wednesday, the new president got to work, chairing a coronavirus task group meeting and meeting the departing president’s ministries. Brief News from Washington Newsday.