Before meeting Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping warns against a “cold war relapse.”

In what is likely to be his final public address before meeting with President Joe Biden in the coming days, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against a return to Cold War-era hostility in Asia.

U.S.-

Despite persisting arguments that have kept the relationship smoldering for most of the year, there are modest signals of change. The countries stunned observers late on Wednesday when they declared plans to jointly address climate challenges at COP26 in Glasgow.

China’s Xi delivered yet another virtual address, this time to the CEO Summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), in which he urged the region to resist political “discrimination and exclusion.”

“Attempts to draw ideological lines or form cliques on geopolitical grounds are doomed to fail,” the Chinese leader said, without mentioning the United States, but referring to groups such as the Quad and the newly formed AUKUS security pact between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

“The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not revert to the Cold War era’s hostility and division,” Xi stressed, echoing views voiced during his virtual speech to the United Nations General Assembly in September.

In his address at APEC, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged regional economies to pool resources in order to maintain the “tortuous” fight against the COVID pandemic. He claimed that the Asia-Pacific region—a geoeconomic notion Beijing fully embraces while rejecting the more geostrategic “Indo-Pacific” superregion—should seek to narrow the “immunization gap” by distributing vaccinations. He didn’t address, though, the surprising US-China climate joint proclamation that came out of Scotland just a few hours before. John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, the US and Chinese special climate envoys, announced that the two countries would form a working group that would meet on a regular basis to address the climate problem and share related technologies.

“All of us can embark on a path of green, low-carbon, and sustainable development if we work together,” Xi said.

President Biden has expressed his disappointment with his Chinese counterpart’s absence at COP26 and the preceding G20 session in Rome. On the sidelines, observers projected the first-ever in-person meeting.

Next Week’s Summit

According to reports this week, a long-awaited "face-to-face" summit between the leaders is set to take place next week, potentially as soon as next week.