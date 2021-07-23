Before his death, a nursing home caregiver allegedly beats an elderly man and ties him to a wheelchair.

According to the elderly man’s relatives, a 68-year-old Chinese man was assaulted and abused by his nursing home’s caretaker previous to his death over a month ago.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the man, who was only identified by his surname Li, died on June 30 from unknown causes after being admitted to a long-term care facility in Shenyang, Liaoning province, around seven weeks ago due to his difficulty walking, according to Star Video under Changsha Television.

“In the early hours, they texted me to inform my father had stopped breathing. The suspected victim’s son was reported in the Hong Kong-based tabloid as stating, “I was pretty astonished because just a few days earlier they took my father to participate in an activity, and he looked really good.” His father also didn’t have any chronic illnesses, according to his son.

According to the son, surveillance footage shows the victim was violently assaulted by his caretaker in the days leading up to his death, including being slapped in the face and being tied to his wheelchair.

In addition, video produced by the son purported to show his father being beaten by his caretaker on multiple times while in his bed and wheelchair, with the victim being restrained by being strapped to the chair.

It was unclear whether the alleged maltreatment played a role in the old man’s death.

According to the SCMP, the caregiver is still working because the nursing home claims there are no issues with their employee’s behavior.

“The [caregiver]might just have made some strong gestures, or exaggerated in the words when urging [Li] to eat and so on,” the nursing home’s management, named only by his surname Song, claimed, denying that the old man had been assaulted or beaten.

According to data collected by the World Health Organization, 64.2 percent of employees in institutions such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities — or roughly two out of every three personnel — had allegedly perpetrated some type of elderly abuse in the previous year.

China’s nursing home and long-term care industry is in desperate need of professional caretakers, with the Ministry of Civil Affairs reporting that just 370,000 people worked in the country’s nursing homes in March of last year. According to SCMP, this would leave one person to care for roughly ten individuals on average.

In China, there were a total of 60 million people aged 60 and up. Brief News from Washington Newsday.