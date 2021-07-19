Before Erdogan’s visit to Cyprus, there was a show of “solidarity” in the ghost town of Cyprus.

Activists from both sides of the split island made an emotive cry for togetherness ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Cypriot ghost town of Varosha on Tuesday.

Last Friday, 50 Greek and Turkish Cypriots joined hands to form a human chain symbolizing unity and their wish for healing, their voices bouncing off abandoned and decaying houses.

Erdogan’s controversial visit will celebrate the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of northern Cyprus, which split the Mediterranean island and turned Varosha, a former playground for the rich and famous, into a fenced-off no-land. man’s

During a visit to the area near to the UN-patrolled Green Line, Nikos Karoullas, a Greek Cypriot in his sixties, remarked, “We’re in front of our houses that were robbed 47 years ago.”

“Our homes are inaccessible. We, on the other hand, say that the Turkish Cypriots are our friends, and that we will fight for a united Cyprus.”

The former Varosha resident said he had intended to meet up with some pals and show them about his hometown, where bougainvillea now shoots through caved-in rooftops.

However, he later discovered that Cypriots from both sides had gathered for a brief display of solidarity with those who had fled and lost everything decades before.

Turkish troops invaded northern Cyprus on July 20, 1974, in response to a coup attempt to annex the island to Greece.

Since then, the island has been divided between the Republic of Cyprus, a Greek Cypriot-majority state that is a member of the European Union, and the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is only recognized by Ankara.

Varosha, still encircled by barbed wire, was handed over to the Turkish army and let to rot, a collapsing negotiating piece in years of futile negotiations to end the island’s divisions.

The self-declared TRNC then reopened Demokratias Avenue, which runs through Varosha and leads to its beautiful, golden beach, on October 8 of last year.

Protests erupted in the south as a result of this.

In the same month, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar was elected, a close ally of Ankara who favors international recognition of TRNC statehood over an island-wide federation.

Erdogan is anticipated to declare the reopening of further portions of Varosha when he visits the town, which has enraged Greek Cypriots.

Andreas Anastassiou, 67, a former Varosha resident who returned there last week, battled to keep his rage under control.

“I see the buildings have been demolished. I want to cry, and I want my cries to be heard throughout the world. Brief News from Washington Newsday.