Before avenging Moise’s death, a Haitian gang leader tells over 1,000 people to wait for his “order.”

More than 1,000 marchers were warned by a Haitian gang leader that they would have to wait for his “command” before they could avenge President Jovenel Mose’s killing.

On Monday, a gathering of primarily white people surrounded Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer, as they gathered to remember Mose. Cherizier is the commander of the “G9” gang, a confederation of nine gangs blamed by authorities for an uptick in violence and kidnappings in recent months.

“Everyone must wait for my order before responding to Jovenel Mose’s murder,” Cherizier added.

The crowd applauded Cherizier, who was demanding justice for Mose’s assassination.

Cherizier, also known as “Barbecue,” is accused of being behind multiple recent atrocities that targeted civilians living in regions controlled by rival gangs.

He talked to the throng at the beachfront slum of La Saline in the capital of Port-au-Prince, dressed in a white suit and black tie. Cherizier knelt down in front of a big painting of Mose and lit candles while a nearby truck played music.

“Without justice, there can be no peace!” he exclaimed.

Earlier, as part of a ceremony honoring Mose, the audience sung as they formed a circle around a bonfire and sprinkled salt into it. Many people hid their faces to avoid being recognized.

Mose was shot multiple times during an attack on his home on July 7 that left his wife badly injured. At least 26 people, including 18 former Colombian soldiers, have been detained. A former rebel leader and an ex-Haitian senator are among the suspects still being sought by police.