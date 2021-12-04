Before accusing Russia of aggression over Ukraine, Russia tells the US to look in the’mirror.’

Russia has retaliated against US accusations that it is engaging in aggressive behavior, amid mounting international fears about a Russian military build-up near Ukraine’s border.

Foreign affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova referred to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s censure of Russia earlier this week in a Telegram post.

“If the State Department decides to hunt for aggressors who violate international law, then its allies should begin by looking in the mirror,” she wrote.

She cited earlier NATO interventions in Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yugoslavia, saying that Blinken’s remarks are “nothing more than a failed attempt to establish an ideological framework for Washington’s ‘Summit for Democracy,'” which will take place on December 9 and 10.

Tensions between Moscow and Washington are at an all-time high ahead of Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin’s planned meeting next week.

U.S. intelligence has reportedly raised the stakes by warning of a possible Russian-led invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Satellite images indicate Russian troops groupings in four places, 50 combat tactical groups, and newly delivered weaponry, according to an unclassified document obtained by The Washington Post.

According to the Post, the Russian plans “ask for a military offensive against Ukraine” early next year, which “involve substantial movement of 100 battalion tactical units with an estimated 175,000 people,” according to an unidentified Biden administration official.

According to The Associated Press, Kyiv estimates that there are over 94,000 Russian troops near Ukraine and Moscow-annexed Crimea, however US intelligence sources say there are closer to 70,000 troops.

Officials and diplomats are concerned about a sudden call-up of reservists, despite Moscow’s claim that it is necessary to modernize the Russian military and that it is not endangering anyone.

“I’m more concerned about the risk of an invasion now than I was in April,” said Richard Connolly, a Russia analyst and director of the Eastern Advisory Group consultancy, referring to Ukraine’s most recent massive build-up of Russian forces.

“This has been backed by a fairly regular drumbeat of words from the Kremlin, really driving up their discontent with what is going on in Ukraine,” he told The Washington Newsday.

Putin. This is a condensed version of the information.