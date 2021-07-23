Before a key visit to ease tensions, China complains about a senior Biden official.

China has filed new diplomatic complaints against the United States’ deputy secretary of state, citing a “negative trend towards China” ahead of the senior official’s trip to Beijing to defuse tensions.

Following a bilateral meeting between Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday that “solemn representations” were made to US and Japanese officials in Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday, Mori hosted Sherman, the second-in-command at the State Department, in Tokyo, with a joint statement bluntly criticizing China for attempting to alter the status quo in the East and South China seas.

The officials also voiced concern over China’s policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Since the Biden administration took office, a litany of allegations has been leveled against Beijing, with the US succeeding in persuading partners to express collective concern. China has reacted angrily to any allegations of malfeasance.

During a regular Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefing, Zhao highlighted Beijing’s “strong displeasure and forceful opposition to the unfavorable trend towards China.”

“I want to underscore that Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang are all internal matters of China, and no external forces are allowed to interfere,” he stated.

“In terms of marine issues, China is steadfastly committed to safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and stands ready to properly manage conflicts with concerned nations through consultation and negotiation,” Zhao added.

“Whatever external action in the East China Sea and South China Sea under any pretext will only cause unnecessary interference in regional peace and tranquility, and will be counterproductive to the interests of regional countries,” he warned.

When Sherman meets with senior Chinese diplomats in the port city of Tianjin on Sunday, she expects to hear similar rhetoric. Since the Biden administration began office, she will be the highest-ranking American official to visit China. Her visit comes amid poor US-China relations, which were aggravated on Monday by an American-led denunciation of Chinese state-sponsored hacking.

Sherman’s two-day visit was arranged at Washington’s request, according to Zhao. He stated that she will “hold talks.” This is a condensed version of the information.