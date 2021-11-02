Because of the “difficult” environment in China, Yahoo has decided to shut down its service.

In the face of tougher internet rules and censorship requirements, Yahoo has become the latest American company to detach itself from the Chinese market.

Yahoo issued a brief statement on Saturday, stating that effective of November 1, it would “no longer serve content for consumers in mainland China.” “Yahoo products and services in all other global locations are unaffected,” it stated.

Yahoo, which runs a search engine, news sites, an email platform, and other services around the world, told news agencies on Tuesday that it was leaving the 1.4 billion-person market “in recognition of the increasingly tough economic and regulatory environment in China.”

“Yahoo is committed to our users’ rights and a free and open internet,” the company stated flatly.

According to Reuters, Yahoo’s offerings in China included news and weather before Monday. The business first entered the Chinese market in 1998. In 2013, it began to wind down its music and mail activities, and in 2015, it closed its Beijing office.

“Its pullout from China is primarily symbolic,” according to The Associated Press, “as at least some of Yahoo’s services, including its web gateway, have been blocked in the nation.”

Foreign operators must comply with rules demanding the censoring of politically sensitive content, including specific keyword searches, in China’s highly regulated internet environment.

This has been made easier by the advent of popular Chinese analogues to Western social media sites such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter over the previous two decades. Baidu, the country’s leading search engine, also has a map service, and Weibo is by far the most popular social media platform.

Chinese nationals using a government-approved virtual private network to acquire access to Western alternatives for business, school, or diplomacy.

Yahoo’s departure comes just three weeks after Microsoft ended LinkedIn’s services in China, following complaints from notable journalists who had their profiles blocked in China due to the subject of their work.

A China-specific job-hunting service has taken the role of the famous networking website.

“While we’ve had success in helping Chinese users find jobs and economic opportunities, we haven’t had as much success in the more social parts of sharing and staying informed,” LinkedIn noted at the time.

“We’re also facing,” it continued. This is a condensed version of the information.