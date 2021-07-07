Because of animal welfare concerns, boiling lobsters alive is about to become illegal in the United Kingdom.

In recent years, the once-ubiquitous method of cooking lobsters—tossing them alive into a pot of boiling water—has become increasingly controversial, with several countries outright prohibiting the practice. The new Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill, which is on its way to becoming legislation, appears to be following suit in the United Kingdom.

As numerous scholars have pointed out, evidence is mounting that lobsters, like other crustaceans such as crabs, are sentient beings who feel pain. “There exists solid scientific evidence in support of crustaceans being sentient beings with the potential to suffer,” Stephanie Yu, Ph.D. writes in a paper for The Humane Society of the United States. Despite this, she continues, “most of the world’s humane slaughter legislation has not been deemed to extend to crustaceans.”

Yu writes that boiling lobsters alive “appears to induce physiological shock” to the animals, who “struggle vigorously for around two minutes after being placed in hot water before stopping moving.”

She goes on to describe the procedure as “unnecessarily harsh,” a sentiment mirrored by organizations dedicated to humane crab slaughter.

According to The Evening Standard, the law is currently in the House of Lords, where it is undergoing modifications to broaden its scope beyond lobsters to include crabs, octopi, squid, and other sentient invertebrates. Anyone planning to kill or cook these critters must first stun or chill them before boiling them, according to the bill. It will also be prohibited to shrink-wrap crabs while they are still alive, according to reports.

Crustacean Compassion is a non-profit organization located in the United Kingdom that has spearheaded the charge for improved protection for lobsters and other shellfish. Their campaign dates back several years, at least to 2018, when their petition to Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs at the time, got widespread notice in the United Kingdom.

Crustacean Compassion seeks to expand the scope of England and Wales’ Animal Welfare Act of 2006 to include not only mammals, fish, and reptiles, but also “decapod crustaceans,” according to their website.

