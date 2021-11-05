Because his ‘wheelchair was too heavy,’ a man with Cerebral Palsy was thrown off a flight.

Brandon Aughton, 24, of West Bridgford, was scheduled to fly from East Midlands Airport in Derby to Malaga, Spain, on October 11 for a holiday with his carer. Aughton’s illness has a negative impact on his motor skills, such as balance, movement, and coordination.

However, after Aughton and his caregiver boarded the plane and left the wheelchair with Swissport, Ryanair’s air cargo handling firm, they concluded the wheelchair was too heavy to pull off the conveyor belt and into the hold. Because flight schedules were being delayed while the pilot was attempting to resolve the issue, the pilot decided that Aughton could not board.

Aughton was then brought back to the airport by airport officials, forcing him to rebook a trip and fly off late the next day for his first vacation since the COVID-19 outbreak began. However, he was disappointed that he had lost hours of his vacation as a result of the mistake.

Aughton told Nottinghamshire Live, “I’ve traveled like that twice before and never had any troubles, I was outraged.”

Orla Hennessey, 41, his caregiver, said: “Brandon became enraged at one point because it appeared that no one wanted to help us.

“It was Swissport’s obligation to put the wheelchair on the plane and notify the ground crew that it needed to go on the plane, but they didn’t do it, and there was no equipment to lift it because it was a 270kg [595lbs] chair,” Hennessey explained.

“They said they couldn’t move it because of health and safety concerns, and they kicked us off the flight without warning, despite the fact that we had a document from Ryanair stating that the chair was not too heavy and could be taken.

“The lady from Swissport claimed we provided them incorrect information, but we assured them they had it because Ryanair indicated everything was good.

"I was told I had a dangerous object in my backpack when we went through customs, but it was an Allen key [hex key]to disassemble Brandon's chair, so I questioned it and was told I didn't.