Beach Huts in the UK Add a Pop of Color to the Pandemic

Melanie Whitehead sits in her yellow-and-white striped beach cottage, boiling the kettle for a cup of tea and staring out over the North Sea.

Brightly painted wooden huts like hers adorn England’s shoreline, and have seen a surge in popularity as people rediscover seaside getaways close to home during the pandemic.

Beach huts run for miles down the shore in the Essex resort of Walton-on-the-Naze, rising up in five layers in some places.

Huts in the region have sold for more than?80,000 ($111,000), according to Barry Hayes of Boydens estate agents in Frinton-on-Sea.

That’s roughly a third of the UK’s average property price of?255,000, but it’s not a record: a hut on the Channel coast of Dorset sold for?330,000 this month.

Despite the exorbitant rates, the huts are basic: most lack running water or electricity, and overnight stays are not permitted.

Residents of Walton-on-the-Naze read books, newspapers, snooze, or converse as large waves smash into the esplanade, typically in multi-generational groups.

Paradise Found and Serenity are two of the huts’ names.

A group of women are drinking prosecco outside one, marking 60 years of friendship dating back to primary school.

Whitehead, a 49-year-old former town planner, does not utilize her hut to change into a swimming costume as it was intended.

“I despise swimming and getting in the water,” she confessed.

She understands the true purpose of the hut: to “brew countless cups of tea.”

The hut, which she purchased for?6,000 in 2008, has been a nice respite during the pandemic, when her husband and daughter were both confined to their homes.

It features white-painted walls, a tiny couch with a patchwork quilt on top, and brightly colored blankets she embroidered herself.

She bakes scones with a gas cylinder that powers a hob and oven.

“It’s ideal. On a bad day, it comes into its own,” Whitehead added.

She is well aware of the pitfalls, though, as a seasoned beach hut owner: the necessity for frequent maintenance and the potential of vandalism by bored youngsters.

She is the president of the local beach hut association and patrols the area on a regular basis.

Many owners live far away and are unable to keep a watch on their huts, according to Whitehead.

Many huts are also available for day rentals, with some boasting Instagram-worthy attractions like cocktail bars and table football.

This has been the best year ever for Sarah Stimson, who owns Walton-on-the-Naze Beach Huts, a rental company.

Until September, all of her huts are fully booked.

