Beach access may be restricted in Catalonia, and regional curfews may be imposed to combat the COVID epidemic.

As Spain strives to reduce COVID outbreaks, Catalonia’s regional government has urged that local governments restrict access to high-trafficked beaches, according to the Associated Press. Other measures are being implemented in other parts of the country, such as a 10-person limit for social events and curfews to curtail late-night activities.

In Catalonia, where only a few dozen individuals are fully vaccinated, the government has also made it illegal to eat or drink in the streets, as well as to keep restaurants and cultural institutions open past 12:30 a.m. According to the Associated Press, Spain’s two-week caseload for those under 30 has risen to three times the national average.

The high case numbers in younger people, according to Fernando Simón, the coordinator of the country’s response to health emergencies, are driving up the hospital admission rate.

He stated, “We’re doing things that probably have a significant chance of contagion.” “The risks we take, whether it’s this variation or another, will result in an increase in transmission.”

Simón told reporters, “We are not documenting an increase in mortality, and we hope that we do not reach that level.”

More than 21 million people in Spain have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 46 percent of the country’s entire population. However, only about 600,000 of them are under the age of 30, the next cohort to receive vaccines.

Since the lifting of the national state of emergency in May, regional authorities attempting to halt the spread of the virus have sought judicial approval to impose restrictions that limit basic freedoms. As a result, the outcomes have been mixed.

While judges in the northern Aragón region rejected plans to close nightclubs on Monday, a Valencia high court approved a 10-person meeting limit and a 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in 32 towns. After the region’s two-week caseload jumped from fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents last month to more than 250 today, the targeted municipalities, including the regional capital, were labeled high risk.