Bayern Munich defeats Dortmund in the Super Cup, with Lewandowski scoring twice.

Bayern Munich retained the German Super Cup with a 3-1 triumph over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in a high-tempo match. Robert Lewandowski scored twice.

At Signal Iduna Park, Lewandowski put Bayern ahead with a bullet header before Thomas Mueller increased the visitors’ lead just after the break to make it 2-0.

Before Lewandowski settled the match, Dortmund captain Marco Reus pulled a goal back with a fantastic curling strike inside the post.

Against Dortmund, where he spent four years from 2010 to 2014, the 32-year-old has now scored 24 goals in as many appearances.

“This is extremely important to me. We’ve won our next trophy, and it must have been a thrilling game to witness for the fans,” Lewandowski told Sky.

“It’s something fantastic for the team that we can all enjoy.”

Bayern has now won all six of their previous meetings with Dortmund.

Bayern had gone winless in four pre-season friendly until drawing 1-1 with Borussia Moenchengladbach in the new Bundesliga season’s opening game last Friday.

With his first win in charge, new coach Julian Nagelsmann has gained a trophy that Bayern Munich won last year versus Dortmund in Munich.

Nagelsmann praised Lewandowski’s “outstanding” performance, saying, “We were better than at Gladbach and this is a vital win for the lads.”

It was a disappointing encounter for Erling Braut Haaland and Youssoufa Moukoko, a 16-year-old Dortmund striker, who both had goals called offside.

Both sides wore black armbands in honor of iconic Bayern Munich striker Gerd Mueller, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 75.

The Bayern players wore shirts with Mueller’s name and number 9 on the back during the warm-up.

The steady rain did little to ease the tense atmosphere as tempers frayed fast, with three yellow cards being handed out in the first half.

On 20 minutes, Dortmund’s greatest early chance came when England’s Jude Bellingham threaded a pass through the defense to Reus, but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked the effort with his foot.

After a Haaland pass, Moukoko had the ball in the net on 36 minutes, only to be rejected by an offside flag.

Four minutes before halftime, Lewandowski put Bayern ahead, expertly timing his move into the box to head in a pinpoint Serge Gnabry cross.

When Lewandowski failed to connect with an Alphonso Davies cross, Mueller swiped in the loose ball to extend Bayern’s lead four minutes into the second half.

Three minutes later, Haaland beat Neuer, although it was a valiant effort. Brief News from Washington Newsday.