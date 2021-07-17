Bastille Day 2021: Facts And Quotes To Commemorate France’s National Holiday

On July 14, France’s national day, also known as Bastille Day, is commemorated. The official French name for the day is Fête Nationale.

This day is a national holiday in France that commemorates the freedom of the country, which is highlighted by the storming of the Bastille, a jail for political prisoners during the French Revolution in Paris in 1789. In 1880, the 14th of July was declared a national holiday.

To commemorate the day, traditional parades and events are organized across the country. However, because to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrations have been mainly muted since last year.

Here are some quotes and wishes to share on this day, taken from Next National Holiday:

“Happy National Fete!” We are happy to be French citizens. Let us give our country a new identity by renaming it after ourselves.”

“Le Quatorze Juillet!” exclaims the narrator. Happy 14th of July! France, we all adore you.”

“By working together, we can defeat our greatest foe. Let us do everything we can to make our country proud of us. Good luck with the National Fete!”

“A strong nation, like France, is one in which its citizens are united and have respect and affection for their homeland. Good luck with the National Fete!”

“Freedom has not come easily to us. It is the result of many sacrifices. Always be together to safeguard its integrity and sovereignty. Good luck with the National Fete!”

“Anyone can break thin wooden sticks, but breaking a bundle of the same is difficult. This is the power of cooperation. “To all of you, a happy Independence Day.”

“Amazing acts lead to great outcomes. The same resulted in the French Revolution. Let us be unified at all times. Good luck with the National Fete!”

“Let’s keep our heads high, as if we’re birds flying across the skies. France wishes you a happy birthday. Good luck with the National Fete!”

“The French Revolution’s splendor and Bastille Day are unforgettable. Let us pay homage to real leaders. Good luck with the National Fete!”

“How would the world have known about romance and love if France had not existed? France, I adore you. Good luck with the National Fete.”