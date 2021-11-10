Based on the Paris Agreement, the United States and China have agreed to ‘jointly strengthen climate action.’

During the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow on Wednesday, the United States and China pledged to work together to achieve the goals set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The two countries are the most carbon polluters in the planet. They decided to speed up the carbon reductions needed to fulfill the 2015 temperature targets.

During the 2015 summit, some world governments pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to the point where global temperatures do not rise above 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

The two countries announced that they will form a working group that will “meet regularly to confront the climate problem and advance the international process, focusing on boosting concrete steps in this decade” in a joint statement. In addition, Washington and Beijing agreed to share technology to aid in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Xie Zhenhua, China’s climate envoy, acknowledged that there is a disconnect between global efforts to cut emissions and the Paris Agreement’s goals.

“As a result, we will work together to promote climate action and cooperation in our different national contexts,” he stated.

The “alarm and concern” about how much the globe has already warmed is expressed in a draft of a wider agreement between nearly 200 countries. It calls for countries to cut carbon dioxide emissions in half by 2030. So yet, official pledges do not add up to that aim.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During the United Nations climate meetings in Glasgow, Zhenhua and his counterpart, US climate envoy John Kerry, claimed the two countries are cooperating.

“The whole point of this is that we believe the steps we’re taking can answer doubts people have about China’s speed of development and encourage China and us accelerate our efforts,” Kerry said.

For the first time, China committed to take action against methane leaks, following in the footsteps of the Biden administration’s attempts to reduce the potent greenhouse gas.

The two governments said in a joint statement that recent scientific papers outlining the progress of what they both refer to as “the climate crisis” have “alarmed” them.

The formation of the historic 2015 Paris Deal was aided by a bilateral agreement between the United States and China, but that cooperation came to an end when the Trump administration withdrew the United States from the agreement. This is a condensed version of the information.