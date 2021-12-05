Barrow, the incumbent president of Gambia, is leading in partial presidential results.

After Saturday’s vital polls for the fledgling democracy, the Gambia’s incumbent president, Adama Barrow, appeared to be on track for re-election on Sunday, with provisional results from most districts placing him in the lead.

In results released by the electoral commission in the afternoon, Barrow, who deposed tyrant Yahya Jammeh five years ago, was significantly ahead of his major competitor Ousainou Darboe in roughly 40 districts out of 53 countrywide.

In the single-round election, the figures cover more over half of all registered voters.

Final results should be published later this afternoon, according to an official from the electoral commission in Banjul.

The election is being widely watched as a test of The Gambia’s democratic transition after Jammeh seized power in a bloodless coup in 1994 and governed for 22 years.

After Barrow, then a relative unknown, beat him in the election, the ex-autocrat was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January 2017.

In his re-election campaign, Barrow, 56, had five opponents.

Several issues have hindered the count, including The Gambia’s limited financial resources, large attendance, and unique voting procedure.

Because illiteracy is rampant in The Gambia, voters cast their ballots by dropping a marble into a tub marked with their candidate’s color and photo, a tradition that dates back to the country’s colonial past.

Many of the nearly one million eligible voters in the country of more than two million people want to see their living conditions improve.

The Gambia is a sliver of land roughly 480 kilometers (300 miles) long that is surrounded by Senegal and is one of the world’s poorest countries.

According to the World Bank, half of the population lives on less than $1.90 a day.

The Covid-19 outbreak also took a toll on the tourism-dependent economy.

Barrow is running on a platform of continuity, citing infrastructural projects completed and greater civil liberties as examples.

Darboe is a political veteran who has defended Jammeh’s opponents and has run for president against the former dictator on multiple occasions.

Before stepping down in 2019, he served as Barrow’s foreign minister and subsequently vice president.

On the condition of anonymity, one senior diplomat said that international observers will be watching to see if the losing candidates accept defeat, calling it a “important moment” for Gambian democracy.

"I urged to all the candidates to accept," Ernest Bai Koroma, the leader of an election monitoring team from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said.