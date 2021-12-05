Barrow has been declared the winner of Gambia’s presidential election.

The electoral commission named Adama Barrow the winner of The Gambia’s presidential election on Sunday, giving him a second term in government in the tiny West African nation.

Barrow was proclaimed the winner by Commission Chairman Alieu Momarr Njai, who announced the complete results to press hours after rival candidates rejected partial results that gave him a commanding lead.

The election on Saturday, the first since former dictator Yahya Jammeh fled to exile, is considered as critical for the country’s fledgling democracy.

Earlier on Sunday, Ernest Bai Koroma, the head of an ECOWAS election monitoring mission, urged all contestants to “accept the election result in good faith.”

In his remark, he stated, “There will be no winner or loser, but only one winner, the Gambian people.”

Three of Barrow’s opponent candidates have rejected partial results that gave the incumbent president an early lead before the full results were published.

In a joint statement, his primary challenger Ousainou Darboe and two other candidates declared, “At this stage, we reject the results reported thus far” by the electoral commission. “Every action is on the table.” Some of Barrow’s supporters, on the other hand, were already celebrating victory in the streets of Banjul.

Jammeh was beaten by Barrow five years ago. This election is being closely watched as a test of The Gambia’s democratic transition after Jammeh seized power in a bloodless coup in 1994 and governed for 22 years.

In January 2017, Jammeh was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea after Barrow, a relative unknown at the time, defeated him in the election.

In his re-election bid, Barrow, 56, faced five opponents, and the vote count was slowed in part due to the country’s peculiar voting method.

Because illiteracy is rampant in The Gambia, voters cast their ballots by dropping a marble into a tub marked with their candidate’s color and photo, a tradition that dates back to the country’s colonial past.

Many of the nearly one million eligible voters in the country of more than two million people want to see their living conditions improve.

The Gambia, a 480-kilometer-long sliver of land surrounded by Senegal, is one of the poorest countries on the planet.

According to the World Bank, half of the population lives on less than $1.90 a day.

The Covid-19 pandemic did a serious harm to the tourism-dependent economy.

Barrow pointed as he raced on a continuity ticket. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.