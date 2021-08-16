Barcelona’s finances are ‘dramatic,’ according to Laporta, but the future is bright.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed the “dramatic” financial troubles that led to Lionel Messi’s release on Monday.

“The club’s economic and financial status is concerning, and the financial situation is dire,” Laporta said during a two-hour press conference at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona, he claimed, owes 1.35 billion euros and has a payroll bill of 617 million euros, which is “25 to 30% higher than our competitors.”

“We’re all cutting our belts, and the club’s finances will be in good shape in a few of years.”

In regards to Messi’s leaving, Laporta stated that the two parties engaged in “negotiations that both parties anticipated would be beneficial but did not work out.” There is a sense of shared disappointment.”

He admitted that the Argentine’s introduction as a PSG player on Saturday left him with “mixed feelings, like many Barcelona fans.”

“I would have wanted to see him at Barca,” Laporta said, “but we made the right decision.” “I wish him the best of luck; I enjoy seeing him happy, and he deserves it. We shall be an adversary from now on.”

On Sunday, Barcelona won 4-2 at home against Real Sociedad to start the season.

Laporta described the reaction as “extremely Barca-like.” “All of the players are more fired up than they’ve ever been.”

“Sunday demonstrated that Barcelona fans crave football and want to see a team that battles and plays well.”

“A new epoch has begun. “The short-term chances are complicated, but the medium-term prospects are fantastic,” Laporta said, adding that Barcelona intends to return to nurturing young players like Messi, who came through the ‘La Masia’ youth system.

“We’re going to put our money in La Masia, because it will allow us to create the model we want.”