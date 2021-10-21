Barbados elects its first president to succeed the British monarch.

Barbados has elected its first president, a crucial step toward becoming a republic and removing Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as the Caribbean island’s head of state.

On November 30, the country’s 55th anniversary of independence from Britain, Sandra Mason, the current governor-general, will be sworn in as president.

The Barbadian administration announced on Wednesday that Mason, 72, had been chosen by the House and Senate, describing the vote as a “historic milestone on the journey to the Republic.”

Mason declared the separation with Britain in September 2020, saying, “The moment has come to totally leave our colonial past behind.”

“With nearly half a century of independence behind us, our country can be confident in its ability to govern itself,” she remarked.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace stated last year that the plans were “a issue for the government and people of Barbados.”

In 1625, the British claimed Barbados, which has a population of just under 300,000. Because of its adherence to British customs, it has been dubbed “Little England.”

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, more than a million tourists visited its lovely beaches and crystalline waters each year.

The easternmost island in the Caribbean is particularly well-known as the birthplace of celebrity singer Rihanna, who serves as a Barbadian ambassador supporting education, tourism, and investment.