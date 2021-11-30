Barbados became a republic, and Queen Elizabeth II was deposed.

To the sound of celebratory gun salutes, fireworks lit up the sky over Barbados on Tuesday as the Caribbean island nation declared itself the world’s newest republic, lowering Queen Elizabeth’s flag and severing colonial-era connections to the British throne.

“Republic Barbados has set sail on her maiden voyage,” Dame Sandra Mason remarked in her inaugural address as the country’s first president, acknowledging the country’s “complex, fragmented, and volatile reality.”

“Our country must dream big ambitions and work to fulfill them,” the former governor-general told the audience, which included Prince Charles of the United Kingdom.

The 285,000-strong nation’s new age brings an end to Britain’s decades of dominance, which included more than 200 years of slavery until 1834.

During the transfer, Charles addressed the issue, acknowledging the impact slavery had on the two countries.

“The people of this island built their path with incredible courage from the darkest days of our past, and the horrific tragedy of slavery, which permanently stains our history,” he addressed the throng.

A long-running epidemic curfew was lifted to allow Barbadians to enjoy the festivities, which included projections around the country and massive fireworks displays timed to commemorate the momentous transfer.

The “Pride of Nationhood” celebration was closed to the general public, however Rihanna, Barbados’ most famous resident, attended alongside top officials for the event, which included military parades, a mounted guard of honor, and gun salutes.

One of the first acts of the new republic’s prime minister was to declare Rhianna a Barbados National Hero: “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring credit to your country,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley told the international celebrity.

Barbados gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1966, and is known for its picturesque beaches and love of cricket.

One year after Mottley declared the republic would “completely” leave behind its colonial heritage, it elected Mason as its first president in October.

Some Barbadians say that there are more serious national issues than replacing the queen, including as the economic turbulence brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak, which has highlighted an overdependence on tourism, which is, ironically, reliant on British visitors.

Unemployment has risen to roughly 16%, up from 9% in recent years.

“I know it’s something we’ve been talking about for a long time, but I think it came at a bad moment given our economic condition and the Covid crisis,” said the 27-year-old office. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.