Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban, is in Kabul for talks on forming a government.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban, arrived in Kabul on Saturday for negotiations on forming a new “inclusive” administration in Afghanistan, according to a senior official.

Khalil Haqqani, one of America’s most wanted terrorists with a $5 million bounty on his head, has also been seen in the capital in recent days.

Pro-Taliban social media accounts showed Haqqani with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former bitter foe during Afghanistan’s terrible civil war in the early 1990s who is still powerful in the country’s politics.

According to AFP, Baradar would meet with “jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government setup.”

Baradar landed in Afghanistan last Tuesday from Qatar, landing in Kandahar, the country’s second-largest city and the spiritual birthplace of the Taliban.

The organization stated its rule would be “different” this time within hours of his return.

The Taliban have stated that this version of their administration will be “inclusive,” but have not specified who will be included.

Baradar was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 and held in captivity until he was released and transported to Qatar in 2018 as a result of US pressure.

He was named chief of the Taliban’s political office in Doha, where he oversaw the signing of the agreement that led to the withdrawal of US soldiers and the end of their 20-year war.

By overrunning the country in less than two weeks – a lightning attack that finished with them conquering Kabul unchallenged last Sunday – the Taliban put an end to any expectations of a negotiated peace settlement with the Afghan government.

Khalil Haqqani, the uncle of Taliban deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, was photographed conducting prayers at a mosque in Kabul on Friday.

Anas Haqqani, another prominent figure in the so-called Haqqani network, was also in Kabul, where he visited former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who oversaw the previous administration’s overall peace initiative.