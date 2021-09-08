Bar Live-Streams Bathroom Footage for All Patrons to See, Claims It’s For ‘Safety’

Showtime in Huddersfield, UK, has faced outrage for an odd practice: the bar purportedly captures the inside of its bathrooms and then broadcasts the footage live for other patrons to view. The bar’s management, on the other hand, defends its policy, claiming that it is a question of “safety and security.”

While contentious, filming public portions of restrooms, including as sinks or entrances, is permitted in the United Kingdom. However, the establishment or institution must have a legitimate cause to do so.

“Deploying surveillance camera systems in public places where there is a particularly high expectation of privacy, such as toilets or changing rooms, should only be done to address a particularly serious problem that cannot be addressed by less intrusive means,” the UK government’s Surveillance Camera Code of Practice stated in 2013.

According to Yorkshire Live, a disgruntled Showtime customer contacted the publication to complain about the bar’s CCTV policy, calling it a violation of his privacy.

The man added, “The image I took Saturday teatime shows the owners of the premises recording footage of both the Gents and Ladies’ toilets and… then broadcasting it live to the entire bar via a TV over the toilet doorway.”

“This is a serious invasion of privacy in my opinion, and everyone I’ve spoken to since seeing it is of the same opinion and cannot believe it is allowed to happen,” he continued.

Showtime, on the other hand, defends the practice, claiming that the cameras are vital precautions used to provide a safe atmosphere.

“In respect to restrooms, normally these are sites where drug trafficking and drug consumption is prevalent,” said owner Ian Snowball to Yorkshire Live. “As a venue operator, you can either bury your head in the sand or do something about it.”

“We are a proactive venue, so we meet difficulties like this head on,” he added, pointing out that the technology has helped them catch unlawful and inappropriate activity in the facilities.

The pub then employs a facial recognition system to “permanently ban them” from the premises.

Snowball also mentioned that the security cameras are helping to safeguard customers from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are….. This is a condensed version of the information.