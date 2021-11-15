Bannon, a Trump ally, has surrendered to face charges related to the Capitol riots.

a rebellious Former President Donald Trump’s long-time adviser Steve Bannon surrendered to the FBI on Monday, pleading guilty to contempt of Congress after refusing to testify about the January 6 Capitol attack.

As he arrived at the FBI’s Washington field office, he stated of his indictment, “This is just noise.”

He remarked, advertising his “War Room” website, “I want you guys to keep focused on the message.” “We’re overthrowing the Biden administration.” Bannon, 67, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday for refusing to appear or provide documents to the House Select Committee investigating Trump’s alleged violent attack on the US Congress.