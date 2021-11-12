Bannon, a Trump adviser, has been indicted for refusing to testify in the Capitol riots investigation.

The Justice Department stated Friday that former US President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Steve Bannon was indicted for refusing to testify before a congressional committee investigating the Capitol incident.

The indictment was returned by a federal grand jury, marking a key success for the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack, which is fighting Trump and top advisers’ attempts to use presidential privilege to suppress testimony and records needed for the investigation.

The indictment comes only hours after Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, refused to appear for a committee deposition after being summoned, perhaps exposing him to contempt charges.

Meadows and Bannon, according to investigators, may have knowledge of ties between the White House and Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the November 2020 presidential election.

Bannon, 67, was charged with two counts of contempt: disregarding summons to appear for a deposition and failing to provide the committee with materials.

Each count carries a prison sentence of one month to one year.

On September 23, the committee issued a subpoena to Bannon, 67. He was one of dozens of persons summoned to testify about the violent attempt to shut down Congress in response to Trump’s bogus allegations that Biden won the election owing to rampant voting fraud.

The attack, which claimed the lives of five persons, caused the combined House-Senate election certification session to be postponed for many hours.

According to the committee, Bannon has information that can help them figure out how the incident happened.

It referred to his participation in anti-certification protests on January 5, when he declared, “All hell is going to break out tomorrow.”

Bannon refused to testify after Trump claimed executive privilege to prevent the committee from interrogating his advisers and seeing his papers.

The House decided on October 21 to refer charges of contempt of Congress against Bannon to the Justice Department.

Given the case’s highly political backdrop, it was unclear if the Justice Department would move until the grand jury indictment on Friday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that “since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together, we will show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law.”

“Today’s charges demonstrate the department’s unwavering dedication to these values,” he said.

