Banksy Shows Off His ‘Spraycation’ at the British Seaside.

Banksy, Britain’s most famous street artist, revealed on Friday what many had long suspected: he is the creator of a series of pieces that have recently surfaced in British beach towns.

The secretive artist is seen taking a summer road trip in a beat-up camper van with cans of spray paint packed in a cooler in an Instagram video clip dubbed “A Great British Spraycation,” which is just over three minutes long.

A rat rests in a deckchair, drinking a cocktail, in one work on the concrete sea-defence wall of a British beach.

A mechanical claw dangles above a public bench in another, keeping with the seashore theme, as though anyone who sits there is about to be picked up like a prize in an arcade game.

Another depicts a colossal bird swooping down to snare some oversized chips — French fries in the United States – from a garbage or waste skip.

A fourth image depicts three toddlers in a shaky boat. One is looking forward, while the other is filling a bucket with water.

The inscription “We’re all in the same boat” appears above them.

In a black and white painting reflecting the fading, down-at-heel vibe of many of the country’s once-prosperous beach towns, a couple dances on the roof of a bus shelter to the melody of a flat-capped accordion player.

In recent years, the Bristol artist has captivated the modern art world with his social observations and causes – migrants, resistance to Brexit, denunciation of Islamist militants – as well as igniting the frenzy of the moneyed art markets.

A piece honoring caretakers sold for a record 14.4 million pounds ($20 million, 20 million euros) in March.

Christie’s auctioneers indicated at the time that the earnings went to a hospital charity.