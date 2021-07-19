Bangladesh Lifts the Blockade for a Week-Long Festival, Adding to Superspreader Fears

According to the Associated Press, health experts are warning that an eight-day break in Bangladesh’s COVID-19 lockdown for the Eid al-Adha Islamic Festival will hasten the spread of the extremely virulent delta strain. On July 1, Bangladesh went into a rigorous lockdown, shutting down markets and public transportation while military patrolled the streets, arresting thousands of those who disobeyed the lockdown rules.

“There is already a shortage of beds and ICUs, and our health-care providers are exhausted,” said Be-Nazir Ahmed, a public health expert and former director of the government’s Health Directorate. “So, if the situation worsens and more patients arrive to hospitals, dealing with the issue will be nearly impossible.”

Only about four million of the 160 million people in the country are properly immunized. Despite continuing to report approximately 200 coronavirus deaths and 11,000 new cases every day throughout the lockdown, both of which are likely to be undercounts, the Bangladesh government chose to lift restrictions for the festival, according to the Associated Press.

“However, people must remain attentive in all situations, use face masks, and strictly follow health instructions,” according to a government policy statement.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Unemployed construction worker Mohammed Nijam knew he was risking contracting the coronavirus while waiting for a ship out of Bangladesh’s capital among hundreds of other travelers, but he believed it was far worse to stay in Dhaka with another lockdown coming.

“Even though I have no work, I have to pay rent every month,” he claimed, adding that his landlord had been harassing him for money as he was struggling to feed himself. “I’d rather go back to my village and live my life as God allows.”

Nijam is one of the tens of millions of Bangladeshis who are shopping and traveling this week as the government allows a contentious eight-day reprieve in the country’s rigorous coronavirus lockdown for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.

Officials from the government have not responded to criticism of the move. When contacted for comment, a representative from the Ministry of Public Administration, which issued the order halting the lockdown, pointed the Associated Press to the policy statement. A representative for the Health Ministry did not reply calls or emails.

From the Ministry of, a junior minister. This is a condensed version of the information.