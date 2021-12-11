Bangladesh is protesting the United States’ sanctions against its security chiefs.

Bangladesh summoned the US ambassador on Saturday to protest US sanctions on its top security officers, after the Biden administration accused seven people, including the country’s national police head, of human rights violations.

Since 2018, the United States has imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of being involved in hundreds of disappearances and approximately 600 extrajudicial deaths.

Seven members of the Rapid Action Battalion, both present and past, were also sanctioned. Benazir Ahmed, the former RAB leader and current national head of the South Asian country’s almost 200,000-strong police force, is among them.

“We are committed to putting human rights at the center of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using relevant instruments and authorities to raise awareness of and encourage responsibility for human rights violations and abuses,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated.

Bangladeshi officials were quick to condemn the decision, with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen summoning the US ambassador “to express Dhaka’s displeasure” with the decision, according to his ministry.

He “regretted that the United States decided to undercut a federal institution that had been at the vanguard of combating terrorism, drug trafficking, and other terrible transnational crimes that were regarded to be shared priorities with previous US administrations,” according to the statement.

RAB deputy chief K.M Azad, one of the sanctioned persons, defended the force’s operations, stating it never breaches human rights.

“If bringing a criminal to justice is a violation of human rights, we have no issue to violating these human rights in the national interest,” he stated.

Local human rights groups, on the other hand, praised the moves.

“The US has made a brilliant move. However, more cops implicated in abductions and enforced disappearances should have been included, according to the report “Mayer Daak, which represents victims’ relatives, is led by Sanjida Islam.

She claims that most Bangladeshi security organizations are implicated in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, but that RAB was the principal perpetrator in her brother’s kidnapping and disappearance in 2013.

RAB was established in 2004 by the country’s then-Islamist-aligned administration to tackle extremism and major crimes in the 169 million-strong country.

However, it has been dogged by controversy and accused of committing grave human rights breaches, such as orchestrating gunfights to kill supposed criminals.

After being found guilty of participating in the kidnapping and murder, a Bangladeshi court sentenced 26 persons, including 16 RAB officers, to death in January 2017.