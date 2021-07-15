Bangladesh is planning to immunize Rohingya refugees.

Officials in Bangladesh announced Thursday that they will begin administering coronavirus vaccinations to some of the 850,000 Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar.

With the number of diseases on the rise across the country, refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat announced that roughly 48,000 Rohingya men and women over the age of 55 will begin receiving vaccinations next month with the help of the World Health Organization.

“Vaccine shortages have prompted us to target 55-year-olds,” Hayat told AFP.

“If there isn’t a scarcity, we should be able to give everyone the vaccine in stages,” he said.

In recent weeks, the South Asian nation has seen a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases.

More than one million illnesses and over 17,000 deaths have been recorded in Bangladesh. According to experts, the true cost is four to five times more.

In the Rohingya camps on the Myanmar border, there has also been an alarming viral outbreak. The majority of the refugees crossed the border in 2017 to flee a Myanmar military crackdown that the UN has described as genocide.

At least five camps are under lockdown, with humanitarian workers and other visitors restricted in their movements.

Covid-19 has killed at least 24 Rohingyas. More than 2,100 Rohingyas have tested positive for the virus.

The immunizations were well received by Rohingya refugees, who stated that more individuals should be covered.

“There are a lot of people in the camps. As a result, everyone is at risk,” said Mohammad Rafiq, a refugee in Lambasia camp.