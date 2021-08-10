Bangladesh Has Started Vaccinating Rohingya Refugees With Covid-19.

Bangladesh began vaccinating Rohingya refugees living in overcrowded camps on Tuesday, officials said, as the poor South Asian country confronts a record spike in coronavirus cases.

Health officials say there have been 2,600 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths in the camps holding 850,000 Rohingya, but many experts believe this is a significant underestimation.

In the ensuing three days, roughly 48,000 refugees over 55 will receive Sinopharm vaccines developed in China, according to local health official Mahbubur Rahman.

Officials claim they conducted a “huge vaccine awareness campaign” in the camps, with volunteers visiting door to door to tell refugees about the necessity of being vaccinated.

Bangladesh’s deputy refugee commissioner, Shams ud Douza, told AFP that a vaccination drive for the 18,000 Rohingya Muslims who were controversially transferred to an island in the Bay of Bengal would begin this week.

In recent months, Bangladesh has seen a significant increase in cases, and part of the 169 million-strong country, including the Rohingya camps, has been placed under lockdown.

In Bangladesh, the coronavirus has killed approximately 23,000 individuals and sickened 1.4 million, the majority of whom have been afflicted in recent months. Approximately 98 percent of new infections are caused by the more transmissible Delta strain, which was first discovered in India.

“The only effective approach to stop the virus from spreading further among the Rohingya people in the camps is vaccination of all age groups,” Romain Briey, the head of the medical organization MSF in Bangladesh, stated.

Most Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh fled an offensive by Myanmar’s security forces in 2017, and four years later, they have little hope of going home.

The Rohingya are “living in the shadow of the global vaccination divide,” according to Hrusikesh Harichandan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“Vaccines are critical for families to live with dignity because staying at home is difficult for people in these tight settlements, and most still have limited access to water and sanitation facilities, increasing COVID-19 risks.”