Bangladesh evacuates 10,000 Rohingya refugees from camps affected by landslides.

Bangladesh has evacuated 10,000 Rohingya Muslims from refugee camps near the Myanmar border, officials said Wednesday, after monsoon landslides and flash floods killed at least 14 people.

The migrants, most of whom fled a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017, were transferred from hilly slopes around the Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar after three days of severe rain, according to refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat.

Thousands of Rohingyas who were unable to find space in the camps have destroyed forests on the adjacent hills and built shelters, which have been plagued by landslides every monsoon season.

“After their shelters were devastated by severe rain and landslides, we brought 10,000 Rohingya to safe places,” Hayat told AFP.

Officials say at least six Rohingya people have died and several more have been injured. Local peasants who had their homes buried are among the other fatalities.

According to weather officials, the Cox’s Bazar district, where over 850,000 Rohingya migrants are crammed into 34 camps, has received more than 27 centimetres (10 inches) of rain since Monday.

Officials said over 7,000 people from outside the camps have been relocated to safety.

Mohammad Salam, a 30-year-old Rohingya, was among those relocated, together with his wife and three children.

“Last night, my house fell apart. I haven’t got anything. Salam told AFP, “I have three children, and they have all started getting fevers.”

The floodwaters have flooded 2,500 shelters that house 12,000 Rohingya people, according to the UN refugee agency.

“We are also aware of damage to infrastructure, particularly health centers,” UN spokesman Hannah Macdonald told AFP.

According to humanitarian workers, a coronavirus lockdown in the camps, enacted in response to a large surge in cases, has hampered rescue efforts, as officials have banned non-essential visits.

Around 740,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state after security forces launched a crackdown in 2017, which the UN has described as genocide.

Two Rohingya refugees were murdered last month in separate landslides caused by heavy rain.